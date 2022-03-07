Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Methes Energies International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.