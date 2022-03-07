Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

HLIT opened at $8.93 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.