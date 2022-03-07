Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $200,000 Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.50 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

