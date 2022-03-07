Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $178,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

EOSE opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

