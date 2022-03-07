Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 147.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,449. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

