Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 917 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.90 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

