Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 54,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,891. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

