MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.20.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.25. 12,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,362. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

