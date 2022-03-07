MiL.k Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

