Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) by 866.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 73.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 528,687 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 39.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 183,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 77.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 69,602 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 109.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 44,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $515,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

SHAC stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.