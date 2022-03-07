Millennium Management LLC Sells 368,149 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Party City Holdco worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

PRTY stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

