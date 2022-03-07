Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $671.28.

AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

