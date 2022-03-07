MKM Partners Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Neutral

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.86 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

