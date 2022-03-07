MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $11.20 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.