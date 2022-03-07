MML Investors Services LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

