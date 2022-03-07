MML Investors Services LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.