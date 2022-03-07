MML Investors Services LLC Invests $81,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

