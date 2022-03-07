MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 564,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CEMEX by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

