Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Molecular Partners were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $24.03 on Monday. Molecular Partners AG has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

