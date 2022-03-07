Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MONDY opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

