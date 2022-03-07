Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MONDY opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.