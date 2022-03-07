MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDB opened at $306.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.94.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

