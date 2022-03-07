Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

