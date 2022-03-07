Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of GLUE stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.