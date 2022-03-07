Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.