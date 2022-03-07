Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $261.37 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $261.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18.

