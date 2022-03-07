Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 22,379 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $238.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

