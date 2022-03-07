Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 376 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.95 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

