Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

EXC stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

