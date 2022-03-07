Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $287,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

