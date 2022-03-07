Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $296,000 in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.34.

