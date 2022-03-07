Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,429 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.