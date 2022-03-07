Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.