Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

