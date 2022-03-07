Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
