Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,764 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Exelixis worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 179.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 715,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

