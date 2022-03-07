Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

SPB stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.