Morgan Stanley Buys 151,745 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Owens & Minor worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

