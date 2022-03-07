Morgan Stanley Cuts Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target to $7.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

