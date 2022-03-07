Morgan Stanley Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148,403 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,091,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of ADT worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,253 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.59 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

