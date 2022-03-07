Morgan Stanley Sells 24,366 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of First American Financial worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

