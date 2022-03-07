Morgan Stanley Sells 62,393 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Impinj worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Impinj by 107,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,012 shares of company stock worth $4,857,052. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.