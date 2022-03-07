MTC Wealth Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.90 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

