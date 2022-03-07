Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $140.45

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.45, but opened at $148.99. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $145.23, with a volume of 2,223 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

