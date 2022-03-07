National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sector Perform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. 27,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,907. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.