National Bank Financial Trims BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price to C$124.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23. BRP has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.