National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on K. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

