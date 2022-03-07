Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 150,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NGVC traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

