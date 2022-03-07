Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Shares of NTUS opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

