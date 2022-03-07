NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.08

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.08 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 163.08 ($2.19), with a volume of 103465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.33).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.49) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 310 ($4.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.40).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.97. The company has a market cap of £514.91 million and a PE ratio of 57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,789.48). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,454.05).

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.