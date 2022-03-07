Nepsis Inc. Has $29.37 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 8.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $29,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.99. 1,075,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,747,007. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

