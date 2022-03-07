Nepsis Inc. Invests $14.07 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,000. Cigna makes up about 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,746. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.