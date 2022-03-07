Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
Netflix stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.76. 162,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,381,919. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.
